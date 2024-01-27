Gulf Air announces flight service to this country

Manama: The national air carrier of Bahrain, Gulf Air has announced new flight service. The air carrier will operate new flights to Saudi Arabia.

The airline will operate flights to AlUla in Saudi Arabia. Gulf Air flights to AlUla will operate twice weekly starting from February 3rd until March 6th, 2024, and from April 10th until April 27th, 2024. The air carrier will deploy its A320-Neo aircraft for the service.

Gulf Air has been operating flights to and from Saudi Arabia since 1950. With the addition of AlUla seasonal flights starting in February, the number of Gulf Air destinations in Saudi Arabia will increase to 6. This expansion will enable travellers to take advantage of Gulf Air’s growing connectivity to Saudi Arabia and its global network, reaching 54 destinations.