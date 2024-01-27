Gulf country announces major visa rule change for expats

Kuwait City: The Ministry of Interior of Kuwait has announced major visa rule change for expats. The ministry changed the application process for dependent visas. The decision was takne in line with the directives of Sheikh Fahd Al Yousef, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Acting Minister of Interior.

Kuwait has announced the resumption of expat family visas, starting from January 28. According to the new rules, expatriates wishing to bring their families to Kuwait must now meet some requirements.

Also Read: IndiGo launches direct flights between Dubai and this Indian city

The revised policy mandates a minimum salary cap of 800 Kuwaiti dinars for eligibility. Additionally, applicants are required to hold a university degree, and their employment in Kuwait must correspond with their academic qualifications.

Family visas for expats in Kuwait were suspended around two years ago in an attempt to regulate population and demographic numbers in the country. Expatriates make up approximately 3.2 million of Kuwait’s total population of 4.6 million.