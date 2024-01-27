Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter crosses the Rs 50 crore mark in just two days since its release

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s film “Fighter” made its theatrical debut on January 25, a day ahead of India’s Republic Day, extending into the weekend. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film had an impressive opening at the box office, and within the first two days since its release, it surpassed the Rs 50 crore (Rs 500 million) milestone.

According to reports from Sacnilk, the movie had a strong performance, garnering Rs 22.5 crore (Rs 225 million) on its opening day, Thursday. The numbers saw a substantial surge on Friday, Republic Day, with the film earning Rs 39.5 crore (Rs 395 million) at the Indian box office. This propelled the overall collection of the movie to Rs 62 crore (Rs 620 million).

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh commented on the remarkable success of “Fighter,” stating, ”#Fighter sets #BO on ???, is EXTRAORDINARY on Day 2, benefits largely due to two factors: [i] Excellent feedback from the audience and [ii] #RepublicDay holiday… Mass pockets – which underperformed on Day 1 – witness massive growth on Day 2, thus contributing to the impressive total.” Adarsh highlighted the film’s exceptional performance on the second day, attributing it to positive audience feedback and the Republic Day holiday.

The film’s success is evident not only in its substantial box office numbers but also in the favorable response from the audience, showcasing the widespread appeal and popularity of “Fighter” in the Indian cinema landscape.