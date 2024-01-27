Indian origin man in Singapore jailed for molesting a domestic helper in a lift

In Singapore, a man of Indian origin has been incarcerated for the dual offenses of molesting a domestic helper in a housing block lift and physically assaulting another individual. The 61-year-old individual, Singaram Palianeapan, was reported to have committed these crimes in September 2022, as per information from the news agency PTI on January 27.

The initial incident involved Singaram following the domestic helper, a woman, into a lift after she had purchased food. Offering her money to buy a drink, Singaram molested her in the lift, trapping her for nearly 90 seconds. According to court documents cited by PTI, after the woman declined the initial offer but accepted the money later, Singaram followed her back to her employer’s residence. In the lift, he prevented her from pressing the button for level five, opting for level 17 instead. While the lift was in motion, Singaram molested the woman. Upon reaching level 17, he asked her to follow him, but when she refused, he returned to the lift, selected level 7, and continued to molest her. The entire incident was captured on the lift’s CCTV camera.

Singaram was arrested on September 28, released on bail the next day, and a month later, he committed another crime. While out on bail, he punched a man at a bicycle shop three times using a metal chain wrapped around his fist. The dispute arose over issues with a personal mobility device Singaram had purchased. The prosecution, represented by Deputy Public Prosecutor Jordy Kay, sought a total jail term of 10 months for both offenses, emphasizing a sentence between nine and 11 months for Singaram’s actions at the bicycle shop. Singaram pleaded guilty to both crimes, leading to the imposition of a 10-month jail term, as reported by PTI.