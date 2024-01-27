IndiGo launches direct flights between Dubai and this Indian city

Surat: Low-budget air carrier based in India, IndiGo announced direct flights between Dubai and Surat in Gujarat. The new flight services will be launched from February 23. The flights will operate thrice a week.

‘We are delighted to introduce direct connectivity between Dubai and Surat, the two major commercial and economic hubs in the Middle East and India. With the addition of these flights, IndiGo operates 108 direct flights a week to Dubai from 13 cities in India. Surat, in Gujarat, is well-known for its flourishing textile and diamond industries, and enhancing connectivity with Dubai, will provide business travellers with trade opportunities and significantly contribute to economic development in both regions. As India’s leading carrier, we remain committed to providing our customers with seamless connectivity through the extensive 6E network, across India as well as overseas, and delivering on our promise of providing affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experiences,’ said Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo.

With the addition of this flight, Surat becomes the second city in Gujarat, with direct connectivity to Dubai on the IndiGo network. IndiGo also announced launching additional frequencies on its Hyderabad-Dubai route from February 22.

