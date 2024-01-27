Kinetic Green to launch new electric two-wheeler: Details

Mumbai: Kinetic Green will reintroduce ‘Luna’ brand in India. The two-wheeler will be launched in a modern electric form, named the E-Luna.

The orders for the new electric two-wheeler has began. One can book the electric two-wheeler by paying a token amount of just Rs 500. Interested buyers can reserve their E-Luna on the official Kinetic Green website. The pricing will be disclosed in February.

‘We are thrilled to announce the return of the iconic Luna in a brand-new electric avatar. With the E-Luna, Kinetic Green embarks on a journey down memory lane, set to launch in early February 2024, with bookings commencing on Republic Day, January 26, 2024,’ said Sulajja Firodia Motwani, the Founder and CEO of Kinetic Green.

‘The E-Luna is crafted to be a robust and enduring electric vehicle, catering to the diverse road conditions and driving needs across India, from metropolitan cities to tier-2, tier-3 towns, and rural areas. It offers an efficient alternative to conventional petrol-powered two-wheelers, aligning with the evolving preferences of modern consumers. We are excited to invite consumers once again to embrace the spirit of ‘Chal Meri Luna, iss baar Petrol ke Bina!’’, she added.

Last month Kinetic Green launched a high-speed e-scooter Zulu, which came with a battery subscription plan, allowing customers to subscribe to the battery on a ‘pay as you use’ basis. The scooter is priced at Rs 94,990 (ex-showroom, Mumbai) with the battery, and alternatively, customers can opt for the vehicle at Rs 70,000 without the battery, with the subscription costing around Rs 700-900 per month for a 2.27 kWh battery.