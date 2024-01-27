Know benefits of ‘Mahamrityunjay mantra’

The Mahamrityunjaya Mantra is a verse of the Rigveda. It is also known as the Rudra Mantra or Tryambakam Mantra. It holds immense importance among Lord Shiva devotees. This mantra is believed to have multiple benefits for our overall well-being.

‘Om Tryambakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushtivardhanam, Urvarukamiva Bandhanan Mrityor Mukshiya Maamritat’

The mantra means, ‘Let us worship Lord Shiva, who is sacred and nourishes all beings. Just like a ripe cucumber naturally releases from the plant, may we all be liberated from death and be granted our immortal nature.’

Chanting this mantra purifies the karmas and bestowe immortality.

Chanting the mantra protects your family from mental, physical, and emotional challenges.

It bestows a long, healthy life to those who chant it every day.

Mahamrityunjay mantra is believed to be the most powerful Lord Shiva mantra. Chanting helps conquer fear.

The mantra protects the individual from health problems and sudden death

It is also known as the moksha mantra and chanting it can help one connect with the divinity.

Chanting the mantra helps bring peace and happiness to your life.

Reciting the mantra helps remove doshas from the horoscope.

Mahamrityunjay mantra should be chanted for those suffering from prolonged illness as it bestows longevity and prevents premature death.

The mantra has healing powers that liberate the devotee from death and rebirth.

If negative dreams don’t let you sleep, recite this powerful mantra before going to bed.

Tips to follow while reciting the mantra:

Chanting the mantra early in the morning after taking a bath is considered the best time. Doing it during the Brahma muhurta (4 am to 6 am) is believed to be auspicious.

Using a rudraksha mala to chant the mantra is the best way as rudraksha represents Lord Shiva himself.

Recite the mantra at least five times a day.

Before sitting down to chant the mantra, make sure your mind is relaxed. You should be able to focus on the vibes of the mantra. Place an idol or picture of Lord Shiva in front of you while reciting the mantra if it helps you concentrate.

At the time of chanting the Mahamrityunjaya mantra, face towards the east direction.

It is important to pronounce the mantra clearly.

Always sit down and relax for five minutes after completing the chant. Keep your eyes closed and you will feel a protective energy around you.