List of safest cities in the world revealed

Abu Dhabi: Online database, Numbeo has released the list of the world’s safest cities. Abu Dhabi has been ranked number one in list. Three other emirates, including Ajman, Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah, featured among the top six cities globally.

Abu Dhabi was best in safety index (86.8) and last in crime levels (13.1). It is followed by Taipei in Taiwan, with a score of 84.4. Other cities that made it to the top of the list include Doha, Qatar (84.0), Ajman, (83.5), and Dubai (83.4). Ras al-Khaimah, also features in the top ten with a score of 83.3, along with Muscat, Oman (80.2), The Hague (Den Haag), Netherlands (79.8), Bern, Switzerland (79.5), and Munich, Germany.

Caracas in South American country of Venezuela scored the worst with a crime index of 82.2 and safety of 17.8.

The crime index is an estimation of the overall level of crime in a given city or country. Numbeo ranked 329 cities on its crime index. The Numbeo Safety Index is a crowd-sourced list that ranks 329 cities using user feedback on questions related to safety, cost of living, pollution and crime.

‘We consider crime levels lower than 20 as very low, crime levels between 20 and 40 as low, between 40 and 60 as moderate, between 60 and 80 as high, and crime levels higher than 80 as very high. Safety index is quite the opposite of the crime index. If the city has a high safety index, it is considered very safe,’ Numbeo said on its website.