NASA’s rover Perseverance reconfirms theory that the Mars was once a warm and wet planet

An examination of data acquired from NASA’s Perseverance rover has once again supported a long-standing scientific hypothesis: Mars, in its past, harbored conditions that were warm and wet, potentially fostering microbial life. The data has now substantiated the presence of ancient lake sediments on Mars, indicative of a significant body of water that likely existed in the Jerezo Crater, as outlined in a comprehensive study published on Friday (Jan 26) in the journal Science Advances. The collaborative effort involved teams from the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) and the University of Oslo.

The analysis involved the car-sized Perseverance rover traversing the Martian surface over several months in 2022. During this period, the rover conducted multiple subsurface scans, progressing from the crater’s floor to an adjoining region featuring sedimentary-like structures reminiscent of river deltas on Earth.

The primary focus of investigation was the use of the rover’s RIMFAX radar instrument, allowing scientists to conduct soundings that penetrated beneath the surface, offering a cross-sectional perspective of rock layers extending to a depth of 65 feet (20 meters), as explained by UCLA planetary scientist David Paige, the lead author of the paper.

The results of the analysis supported the theory of Mars having a history as a warm and wet planet, presenting evidence of ancient lake sediments within the Martian landscape. The identified basin of water is believed to have been situated in the Jerezo Crater, further contributing to our understanding of Mars’ environmental evolution.

This significant scientific discovery adds a new layer to our comprehension of Mars’ geological and climatic past, providing valuable insights into the potential habitability of the planet and the conditions that might have prevailed, fostering the emergence of microbial life.