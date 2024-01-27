Police in Ontario arrest five people for allegedly staging a hit-and-run with an aim to pocket insurance money

In Ontario, California, law enforcement authorities have apprehended five individuals on charges of orchestrating a staged hit-and-run with the intent of fraudulently claiming insurance money, as reported by various sources in the US media. The accused allegedly went as far as filing an insurance claim following the fabricated hit-and-run. The investigation into this deception reportedly hinged on the examination of home surveillance footage.

The staged hit-and-run occurred in 2021, and the five suspects were allegedly seeking to pocket a substantial insurance payout exceeding $30,000.

The individuals facing charges in connection with this scheme are Priscilla Carmona Arajo (29), Gabriella Cervantes (52), Roberto Carlos Macias (40), Humberto Ortiz (32), and Juan Barahas.

Details of the fabricated incident reveal that investigators scrutinized surveillance footage, which purportedly captured one of the suspects parking a car in the middle of an intersection. Another individual, driving a separate vehicle, is then seen deliberately crashing into the stationary car. Subsequently, both individuals flee the scene on foot.

Upon the arrival of the police at the incident site, a woman claimed to be the victim of a hit-and-run. However, witnesses contradicted this account, informing the police that the woman had actually walked over to the cars after the crash.

Based on the suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident, a specialized task force was formed to delve into the matter. This task force reportedly comprised investigators from various departments, including the California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino District Attorney’s Office, Riverside District Attorney’s Office, and the California Department of Insurance, as per CBS News.