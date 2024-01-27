Powerful earthquake hits Guatemala

Guatemala City: A powerful earthquake measuring 6.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale hit the southern Pacific coast of Guatemala on Saturday. The earthquake struck Escuintla region in the country.

According to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ), the earthquake was at a depth of 119 km. The earthquake was also felt in neighboring El Salvador. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damages.

Earthquakes are relatively frequent occurrences in Guatemala. The country lies in a major fault zone known as the Motagua and Chixoy-Polochic fault complex, which cuts across Guatemala and forms the tectonic boundary between the Caribbean Plate and the North American Plate. It is also highly vulnerable to natural disasters as there are a number of active volcanoes in Guatemala.