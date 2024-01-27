Security forces seize suspected heroin, weapons, 2 arrested

Gurdaspur: A joint team of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police have seized suspected heroin, arms and ammunition Gurdaspur district in Punjab. Two people were also arrested.

After getting specific information, a raid was conducted by the teams of the BSF and the Special Task Force (STF) of the Punjab Police on the house of a suspect in Gurdaspur’s Deriwal Kiran village. During the raid, the team recovered 6 small plastic boxes suspected to contain heroin (gross weight – approximately 100 grams) along with 13 live rounds of .32 bore.

Based on another lead, another raid was conducted at the house of another suspect in Gurdaspur’s Uppal village which led to the seizure of one gun (PAG type), 10 rounds of 0.32 bore and one pistol.

Earlier last year, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police also recovered three packets of heroin and a drone from a paddy field on the outskirts of Rajatal village in the state’s Amritsar district.