Simple yoga asanas to relieve period cramps during winter

During winter season, women who menstruate witness changes in their menstrual cycle. The body responds dynamically to the seasonal changes, with winters directly impacting hormones, the immune system, and the regularity of periods.

Winter’s influence on menstruation can manifest as heightened pain, extended period duration, or irregular cycles. The colder temperatures constrict blood vessels and intensify period pains

‘Yoga proves to be a supportive companion for individuals navigating menstrual challenges in winter. The gentle and mindful movements inherent in yoga not only offer physical relief but also contribute to emotional well-being. Specific yoga poses work to alleviate menstrual discomfort by fostering relaxation and enhancing blood circulation to the pelvic area. Additionally, the emphasis on deep breathing and meditation within yoga serves as a potent tool for stress management, a common exacerbating factor during the winter months. Integrating yoga into winter routines brings a sense of warmth and comfort, presenting a holistic approach to enhancing menstrual health,’ says Dr. Babina N.M, Chief Medical Officer at Jindal Naturecur.

Also Read: Lifestyle changes that help in preventing cervical cancer

Here are some yoga poses to consider:

Camel Pose: Begin by kneeling on the ground with your feet hip-width apart and your knees bent. Put your hands on your lower back with your palms facing upward. Gradually arch your back, moving your hips and pelvis forward while lifting your chest upward. Maintain this position for 5-10 breaths.

Cobra Pose: Start by lying on your stomach with your legs extended behind you. Place your hands palm-down next to your shoulders. Press into your hands, lifting your torso and upper body off the ground while keeping your pelvis on the floor. Look upward towards the ceiling and hold this position for 5-10 breaths.

Upward Facing Dog Pose: Begin in a prone position on the ground, placing your hands palm-down next to your shoulders. Press into your hands, lifting your torso and upper legs off the ground, straightening your arms in the process. Ensure your neck is elongated, looking up towards the ceiling. Hold this pose for 5-10 breaths.

Upward-Facing Bow Pose: Start by lying on your back, knees bent, and feet hip-width apart. Place your hands beside your head, fingers pointing towards your shoulders. As you press into your palms, lift your shoulders, head, and hips off the ground, forming an arch with your body. Straighten your arms and legs, lifting your chest towards the ceiling. Hold the pose, focusing on steady breaths, and ensure your feet are parallel. To exit, lower yourself back down with control. Engage your thighs and avoid straining your neck.

Alternate Nostril Breathing: To practice, sit comfortably with a straight spine. Inhale deeply through the left nostril while closing the right nostril with the right thumb. After the inhalation, switch, closing the left nostril with the right ring finger and exhaling through the right nostril. Inhale through the right nostril, then exhale through the left nostril. Repeat this cycle for 5-10 breaths, focusing on slow, deep breaths.