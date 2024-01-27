This Asian country is most searched tourist destination in 2024: Details

Tokyo: The US based online marketplace for short- and long-term homestays, Airbnb has released its list of trending international destinations. Japan has topped the list. As per Airbnb, Japan is the most searched tourist destination in 2024.
‘The first stop on the 2024 world tour is Japan, where guests are seeking the unique blend of tradition and modernity in Japan – seeing Tokyo, Osaka, and Kyoto all appear among the most trending destinations for travel in the new year. Whereas Paris – known as city of love – will host the Olympic Games this year, and it is considered more attractive than ever, with searches for 26th July – 11 August 2024 increasing by over seven times compared to the year prior,’ said Airbnb.
The report also cited that, there is a 136% surge in searches for Brazil for Carnival Weekend in Rio de Janeiro.
Here are the top 24 trending tourist destinations for 2024:
Indianapolis, Indiana
Warsaw, Poland
Osaka, Japan
Kyoto, Japan
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Marrakesh, Morocco
Salvador, Brazil
Paris, France
Düsseldorf, Germany
Puerto del Carmen, Canary Islands, Spain
Melbourne, Australia
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Lille, France
Stockholm, Sweden
Tokyo, Japan
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy
Milan, Italy
Rome, Italy
Maceió, Brazil
Dallas, Texas
Mexico City, Mexico
Colorado Springs, United States
Nassau, The Bahamas
The countries experiencing the most significant increases include Japan, Taiwan, Albania, Singapore, Finland, United Arab Emirates, Curaçao, Aruba, Thailand, and Guatemala.
