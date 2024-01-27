This Asian country is most searched tourist destination in 2024: Details

Tokyo: The US based online marketplace for short- and long-term homestays, Airbnb has released its list of trending international destinations. Japan has topped the list. As per Airbnb, Japan is the most searched tourist destination in 2024.

‘The first stop on the 2024 world tour is Japan, where guests are seeking the unique blend of tradition and modernity in Japan – seeing Tokyo, Osaka, and Kyoto all appear among the most trending destinations for travel in the new year. Whereas Paris – known as city of love – will host the Olympic Games this year, and it is considered more attractive than ever, with searches for 26th July – 11 August 2024 increasing by over seven times compared to the year prior,’ said Airbnb.

The report also cited that, there is a 136% surge in searches for Brazil for Carnival Weekend in Rio de Janeiro.

Here are the top 24 trending tourist destinations for 2024:

Indianapolis, Indiana

Warsaw, Poland

Osaka, Japan

Kyoto, Japan

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Marrakesh, Morocco

Salvador, Brazil

Paris, France

Düsseldorf, Germany

Puerto del Carmen, Canary Islands, Spain

Melbourne, Australia

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lille, France

Stockholm, Sweden

Tokyo, Japan

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy

Milan, Italy

Rome, Italy

Maceió, Brazil

Dallas, Texas

Mexico City, Mexico

Colorado Springs, United States

Nassau, The Bahamas

The countries experiencing the most significant increases include Japan, Taiwan, Albania, Singapore, Finland, United Arab Emirates, Curaçao, Aruba, Thailand, and Guatemala.