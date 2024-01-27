UAE authority announces temporary closure of street tomorrow

Sharjah: Sharjah Police has announced a temporary road closure. The authority announced the temporary closure of Al Heera Beach Street. The closure will take place on Sunday, January 28, from the Museum of Islamic Civilization to Coral Beach Hotel, Sharjah from 8am until 2pm. The closure is due to the organisation of the ninth Sharjah International Tour.

Earlier on Friday, the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority also informed motorists of a full closure of a roundabout. The authority said that there will be a full road closure in the square located between the areas of Al Qarayen 1, 3, 4, and 5, from Friday, January 26 to Sunday, January 28. It is being done to carry out maintenance work and raising the efficiency of the road.

Sharjah RTA had earlier also announced a closure in the street leading up to the University City Hall from Tuesday, January 23, until Wednesday, February 21. The closure is taking place due to works prior to the Sharjah Lights Festival.

The authority advised motorists to use alternative routes and to follow traffic and directional signs. They are also advised to avoid any traffic jams.