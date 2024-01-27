Vivo launches Y100 5G : Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Vivo Y100 5G has been launched in Indonesia. Vivo Y100 5G price is set at IDR 3,899,000 (roughly Rs. 20,500) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage variant, and the 8GB RAM with 256GB inbuilt storage model is priced at IDR 4,199,000 (Roughly Rs. 22,000). The details regarding the Vivo Y100 5G India launch remain unknown at this moment. The Vivo Y100i Power was launched in China in December 2023.

The Vivo Y100 5G features a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080 x 2400) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,200 nits. The screen is rated to deliver 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB inbuilt storage. The smartphone is shipped with Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14 out of the box.

Also Read: India’s forex reserves drop to $616.14 billion

The Vivo Y100 5G gets a triple rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a flicker sensor. On the front, it gets an 8-megapixel camera for selfies. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support.

It supports dual SIM (nano), NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C port, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, BDS, and dual-band Wi-Fi. The sensors onboard the device include an accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, e-compass, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.