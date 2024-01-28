Banks to remain shut for 11 days in February: Full list

Mumbai: Banks will remain closed for 11 days in February, 2024. This includes second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. Digital services like mobile banking, UPI, and Internet banking will continue to operate without any interruptions.

Some of the holidays in the list are specific to certain states only. Not all banks in the country will be closed on regional holidays. Many bank holidays are regional and may differ from state to state and bank to bank.

The apex bank in the country, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases the list of bank holidays every month. Bank holidays are notified under 3 categories- Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. The regional holidays are decided by the respective state governments.

Bank Holiday List For February 2024:

February 4, 2024: The banks will remain closed across the country on Sunday.

February 10, 2024: All the banks across the nation will remain closed due to the second Saturday. Notably, Losar, a festival that is celebrated in Gangtok, falls on the same day of the month.

February 11, 2024: It’s again a Sunday and therefore, banks across the nation will remain closed.

February 14, 2024: All banks in Tripura, Orissa, and West Bengal will remain closed on this date due to Basant Panchami, most commonly called Saraswati Puja in North India.

February 15, 2024: Banks of Manipur will be closed due to Lui-Ngai-Ni.

February 18, 2024: It’s again a Sunday and therefore, banks across the nation will remain closed.

February 19, 2024: It’s a bank holiday in Maharashtra due to Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti.

February 20, 2024: Bank holiday in Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh due to the celebration of their State Day.

February 24, 2024: Banks across the nation will remain closed due to the 2nd Saturday.

February 25, 2024: It’s again a Sunday and therefore, banks across the nation will remain closed.

February 26, 2024: Holiday for banks in Arunachal Pradesh due to Nyokum.