Beating Retreat 2024: Know how to book tickets online and other details

New Delhi: The Beating Retreat ceremony 2024 will be conducted on January 29 at Vijay Chowk, New Delhi. It marks the culmination of the week long Republic Day celebration. The Beating Retreat Ceremony will be presided over by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. It will commence just a little before dusk. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also attend the event.

The Beating Retreat ceremony is organized by the Section D of the Ministry of Defence. The bands of the Indian Navy, Indian Army and the Indian Air Force will perform at the event. The bands of the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force and CAPFs will play 29 tunes inspired by Classical Ragas. The Beating Retreat 2024 will witness the country’s biggest Drone Show, comprising 3,500 indigenous drones.

The Beating Retreat Ceremony will be streamed live on the Doordarshan National YouTube channel.

To attend the event one must book tickets in advance. Booking tickets for the Beating Retreat Ceremony 2024 can be done online through the official website www.aamantran.mod.gov.in.

Steps to book tickets:

Visit the website and register with your mobile number.

Enter the provided Captcha code and fill in the necessary personal details of the attendees.

Complete the registration by entering the OTP received on your mobile.

Choose the desired ticket category, such as FDR – Republic Day Parade, Republic Day Parade, Rehearsal – Beating the Retreat, Beating the Retreat – FDR, or Beating the Retreat Ceremony.

Make an online payment to secure your tickets.

A QR code will be generated for enhanced security, containing the venue’s address.

These tickets are non-cancellable and non-transferable. Each registered mobile number is limited to booking a maximum of 10 tickets.