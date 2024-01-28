Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in Kerala. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 46,160 per 8 gram and Rs 5770 per 1 gram. Yesterday, yellow metal price declined by Rs 80 per 8 gram and Rs 10 per 1 gram. On Friday, yellow metal gained by Rs 80 per 8 gram and Rs 10 per 1 gram.

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,021.79 per ounce. Price of yellow metal has lost 0.4% so far this week. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $2,021.70. Price of spot silver fell 0.2% to $22.87 per ounce, platinum dipped 0.1% $890.76, and palladium edged 0.1% lower to $939.64.