Goddess Laxmi Mantras for all Zodiac Signs

In Hinduism, it is believed that Goddess Laxmi is the origin and Lord Kuber is the keeper of wealth. According to astrology, depending on the ruling planet, certain mantras can turn around the positive effect of Laxmi. Therefore, for every Sun Sign there is a specific Laxmi Mantra. These mantras, when chanted with devotion, can invoke the grace of Goddess Lakshmi and invite luck and prosperity into our lives.

Aries (March 21 – April 19): You must chant: ‘Shreem’- Chanting this sacred word over 10008 times. This can strengthen your ambition and leadership qualities. This mantra can align you with abundance and success, ushering in the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): The mantra is: ‘Om Sarvabaadhaa Vinirmukto, Dhan Dhaanyah Sutaanvitah, Manushyo Matprasaaden Bhavishyati Na Sanshayah Om’. This mantra can enhance stability and attract wealth and material abundance, bringing comfort and prosperity to your life.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Chanting the mantra ‘Om Shring Shriye Namah’ will resonate well with Geminis, fostering clear communication and a balanced approach towards wealth and success.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): ‘Om Shree Mahalakshmyai Cha Vidmahe Vishnu Patnayai Cha Dheemahi Tanno Lakshmi Prachodayat Om’. This powerful chant can bestow emotional stability and abundance in both personal and professional spheres.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): Leos can align their energies with the mantra ‘Om Shreem Maha Lakshmiyei Namaha’.

Also Read; Multigrain Dosa Recipe

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): The mantra ‘Om Hreem Shreem Kleem Maha Lakshmi Namaha’ resonates well with Virgos, inviting prosperity, wisdom, and clarity into their lives.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): Chanting the mantra ‘Om Shreem Shree-aee Namaha’ can balance Librans’ energies, attracting harmony, success, and financial abundance.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): For Scorpios, the mantra ‘Om Hreem Shreem Lakshmibhayo Namaha’ holds the power to bring transformation, wealth, and abundance in life.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Sagittarians can resonate with the mantra ‘Om Shreem Hreem Shreem Kamale Kamalalaye Praseed Praseed Om Shreem Hreem Shreem Mahalakshmaye Namaha’ .

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Chanting the mantra ‘Om Shreem Hreem Shreem Kamale Kamalalaye Praseed Praseed’ can enhance Capricorns’ perseverance and attract financial stability and success.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Aquarians can connect with the mantra ‘Aeim Hrim Shrim Ashtlakshmiye Hrim Rim Sidhwaye Mam Grihe Aagchagch Namah Swaha’.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): The mantra ‘Om Shreem Hreem Shreem Kamale Kamalalaye Praseed Praseed’ resonates with Pisceans, inviting spiritual abundance, intuition, and financial well-being.