Hero launches Xoom 160 maxi-scooter in India: Details

Mumbai: The leading two-wheeler manufacturer Here Motorcorp has launched another product in the Indian market. The maxi-scooter is named as Xoom 160. The company has already showcased the vehicle during the international motorshow EICMA. Later, it made an official appearance in India at the Hero World 2024 event.

The all-new Xoom 160 comes with projector headlight setup, LED DRLs, boxy front design with sharply created edges at every corner. It also has a smart remote key, which allows the customers to control the ignition and seat opening.

The scooter features decent space footpegs and Xoom badging on the lower side panel. The maxi-scooter has been treated with a telescopic front fork, featuring dual shock absorbers at the back. It moves on 14-inch alloy wheels, equipped with dual-purpose tyres, which consist of a disc brakes setup.

The scooter is powered by a 156cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. This unit generates a max power of 13.8 BHP at 8,000 rpm and 13.7 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm.