India bloc suffers huge setback as Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar CM

Patna: Bihar Cheif Minister Nitish Kumar resgined from his post. The JD(U) leader has submitted resignation to the Bihar Governor. Earlier in the morning Nitish Kumar held a meeting of JD(U) legislatures. The governor accepted Kumar’s resignation, and asked him to continue as caretaker CM till a new government is formed.

‘Today, I have resigned as the Chief Minister and I have also told the Governor to dissolve the government in the state,’ said Nitish Kumar. As per reports, Kumar may sworn in as Bihar CM for 8th time later this evening.

Also Read: Beating Retreat 2024: Know how to book tickets online and other details

In the Bihar Assembly of 243, the RJD has 79 MLAs, followed by the BJP with 78, JD(U) with 45, Congress with 19, CPI (M-L) with 12, 2 each of CPI(M) and CPI, 4 seats for Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), 1 for AIMIM, and 1 Independent legislator.

This is a huge setback to Congress led India bolc as Nitish Kumar will return to BJP led NDA. As per reports, the BJP and Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) have also finalised a seat-sharing agreement for the Lok Sabha election.

Nitish Kumar is known for switching sides. In 1994, he broke away from the then Janata dal to form Samata Party with George Fernandes. In 1996, he made alliance with the BJP and became a minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s cabinet.In 2003, Nitish Kumar merged his Samata Party with Janata Dal and the party became Janata Dal (United).

In 2013, Nitish Kumar broke his 17-year alliance with the NDA in protest to Narendra Modi becoming BJP’s prime ministerial candidate for 2014. For the 2015 election, Nitish Kumar aligned with RJD and the Congress which he broke in 2017 returning to the NDA fold. In August 2022, Nitish Kumar broke his alliance with the BJP and tied up with the RJD.