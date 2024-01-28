Infinix unveils Smart 8 Pro: Details

Mumbai: Infinix Smart 8 Pro has been launched. The company is yet to reveal the price of the Infinix Smart 8 Pro. The handset will be available with 4GB or 8GB of RAM, and 64GB or 128GB of inbuilt storage. It will go on sale in Galaxy White, Rainbow Blue, Shiny Gold, and Timber Black colours.

The dual SIM (Nano) Infinix Smart 8 Pro runs on Android 13 (Go edition). It sports a 6.66-inch HD+ (720×1,612 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of peak brightness. The phone is powered by a Mediatek Helio G36 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

Infinix has equipped the Smart 8 Pro with a 50-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.85 aperture, along with an unspecified AI lens with an f/2.0 aperture. On the front, the phone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Connectivity options on the handset include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors on board include a gyroscope, e-compass, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor. The phone is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W wired charging.