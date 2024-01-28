Know astrological predictions for today, January 28, 2024

Today is Tritiya Tithi of Magh Krishna Paksha and Sunday. Tritiya Tithi will last throughout the day and night till 6:11 am tomorrow. There will be Saubhagya Yoga till 8:50 am today, after which Shobhan Yoga will take place. Also, Magha Nakshatra will remain till 3:53 pm today. Prithvi Lok’s Bhadra will start from 4:54 pm today.

Aries: Today is going to be a good day for you. Today some problems related to home are going to be solved. You will be able to concentrate on your personal work today. There will be harmony in married life.

Taurus: Today is going to be a day full of new enthusiasm for you. Be patient and calm and find a solution in a peaceful manner instead of anger. Do not pay attention to useless things and remain busy with your work.

Gemini: Today is going to be a great day for you. There is a possibility of new achievements in business today. There are possibilities for promotion. Decisions taken emotionally may prove wrong. It is not appropriate to have too much trust in anyone today. Today your income will increase, which will improve your financial condition.

Cancer: Today is going to be a great day for you. Pay more attention to your personal work at this time. There will be relief from the problems that have been going on for some time. Today suddenly you will get support and proper advice from somewhere. People trying to go abroad may get some good news.

Leo: Today is going to be a better day for you. Systematic daily routine and eating habits will keep your health in good condition. You will feel healthy and energetic. You will have the ability to do every work on your own. Today is going to be a good day for students.

Virgo: Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. Organise your daily routine in a planned manner today, this will make your work successful. The ongoing dispute with a relative will be resolved today, there will be sweetness in the relationship.

Libra: Today is going to be a special day for you. You will get special respect from social and family members. The problems being faced in business today will be resolved to a great extent.

Scorpio: Today is going to be a good day for you. Your faith in religious activities and spiritual activities will also remain intact. New happiness will come in married life. Your spouse will give you reasons to be happy. Today, you will decide to buy a new vehicle.

Sagittarius: Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, there will be a better improvement in business functioning, due to which your work will be completed smoothly. This time is good for collecting pending payments and strengthening financial conditions. Today, working people can get important information from a senior official over the phone.

Capricorn: Today is going to be a favorable day. Today, before doing any work, getting information related to it will bring more success. Today is going to be a good day for lawyers, you will get good monetary benefits from some clients.

Aquarius: Today is going to be a golden day for you. Today is a time of achievement. Today, you will devote all your hard work and energy to your work. Today is going to be a good day for your loved one. Will visit some religious places.

Pisces: Today is going to be favourable for you. Today is the right time to complete any pending work. Before implementing any plan, definitely take advice from family members. Today, you need to be careful in matters of transactions.