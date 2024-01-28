Know how to clean up storage on Google Photos

Mumbai: Google Photos is a photo sharing and storage service developed by Google. Google Photos shares the 15 GB of free storage space with other Google services, such as Google Drive and Gmail.

Most smartphone users frequently encounter insufficient storage issues. The high-quality photos and videos on our phones take up ample space. Google allows users to clean up your storage at any time.

How to clean up space on the Google Photos App:

Android:

Step 1: Open the Google Photos app.

Step 2: Sign in to your Google Account.

Step 3: Click on your Profile picture or Initial at the top.

Step 4: Find and click on the ‘Photo setting,’ then ‘Backup’ and finally ‘Manage storage.’

Step 5: Choose a category under the ‘Review and delete’ option.

Step 6: Click on Select and choose the items you want to delete.

Step 7: Once done, click on the ‘Move to trash’ or ‘Delete’ option.

Desktop:

Step 1: Open the storage management tool on your desktop.

Step 2: Locate the option ‘Review and delete’ and click on any category.

Step 3: Click on any specific category you want to review and clean up.

Step 4: Once you have made your selections, look for the ‘Move to trash’ or ‘Delete’ option.

