Know how to upload high-quality videos and photos on Instagram

Mumbai: Instagram is the most popular photo and video sharing social networking service owned by Meta Platforms. Instagram Reels allow users to create and share short, engaging videos.

Instagram optimises the quality of photos and videos based on user’s mobile network’s capabilities. This compression is applied uniformly, even to high-quality content. The primary goal is to enhance loading speeds for images and videos within the app, ensuring a swift and efficient user experience. There is feature that allows users to upload HD photos and videos on Instagram.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Steps to follow to upload HD photos and videos on Instagram

Step 1: Open the Instagram app on your smartphone and log in using your credentials.

Step 2: Tap on the three horizontal lines, located in the top-right corner of your screen.

Step 3: Select Settings and Privacy and then find Media Quality.

Step 4: Under Media Quality, enable the ‘Upload at the Highest Quality’ option.

Step 5: Close the Instagram app and restart it to apply the changes.iPhone users also have the additional option called ‘Use Less Mobile Data’ for those mindful of their data usage.

Starting now, every photo, video, or story you share will showcase significantly enhanced quality.