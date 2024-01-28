Know why Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Range Rover Sentinel worth Rs 10 crore

New Delhi: On the occasion of Republic Day, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the National War Memorial in his highly armored Range Rover Sentinel. The vehicle cost more than Rs 10 crore.

The Range Rover is a vehicle of Tata Motors owned subsidiary company Land Rover. This SUV has been designed by the company’s Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) Division in the UK.

The giant SUV comes with a set of armored glasses. The glasses have been designed in such a manner that they can take the load of bullet attacks, and even deal with explosives and chemical assaults. If the car gets a flat tyre or the tyres burst due to any unforeseen reason, the car can run at 80 kmph for about 50 km.The SUV can withstand the impact of hand grenades, bullets and land mines

It comes with a custom-built front window, which offers an opening of only 150mm for exchanging or taking important documents without exposing the passenger.

The SUV is powered by a trust 5.0-litre V8 supercharged petrol engine, which generates a max power of 374 bhp. It has been claimed that the Sentinel can do a 0-100kmph time of 10.4 seconds and has an electronically restricted top speed of 193kmph,