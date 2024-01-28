Multigrain Dosa Recipe

Dosa is the staple food of South India and are made typically for morning breakfast. These are typically made with a combination of rice and urad dal which is fermented overnight. However, dosa can also be made with a combination of lentils and mixed dal.

Multigrain Dosa:

INGREDIENTS:

3 cup sona masuri rice

1 cup black chana

1 cup lobia / black eyed pea

1 cup urad dal

1 cup mung beans

1 cup thin poha

1 tsp methi

water, for soaking

oil, for roasting

Also Read: Know astrological predictions for today, January 28, 2024

DIRECTIONS:

Firstly, in a large bowl take 3 cup sona masuri rice, 1 cup black chana, 1 cup lobia, 1 cup urad dal, 1 cup mung beans, 1 cup thin poha, and 1 tsp methi.

Rinse with enough water and soak for 6 hours.

After the dal have soaked well, transfer it to the mixer jar.

Grind to smooth batter adding water as required.

Transfer the batter to a large vessel and mix well with hand.

Cover and allow to ferment for 8 hours in a warm place.

After 8 hours, the batter would have doubled indicating it is well fermented.

Now mix the batter gently and use the batter to prepare dosa adding salt as required.

Spread the dosa batter on hot tawa.

Roast the dosa adding little oil or ghee. roast until the dosa turns golden brown.