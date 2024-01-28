New pictures surface showing Hermit crabs adorning plastic shells as a safety net for their bodies

In a startling revelation, recent images have emerged depicting Hermit crabs utilizing plastic shells as makeshift protection for their bodies amid a surge in global ocean pollution levels. The discovery, based on the scrutiny of photographs taken by wildlife enthusiasts, has been documented in the journal Science of the Total Environment.

Expressing dismay over the prevailing wildlife predicament, scientists conveyed their heartbreak at witnessing the extent of suffering among animals and their adaptation to living amidst human-generated waste. The images showcased nearly two-thirds of hermit crab species resorting to “artificial shells,” comprised largely of items discarded by humans.

Urban ecologist Marta Szulkin from the University of Warsaw, one of the researchers involved, remarked, “We started to notice something completely out of the ordinary. Instead of being adorned with a beautiful snail shell, which is what we’re used to seeing – they would have a red plastic bottle cap on their back or a piece of a light bulb.” The research team, which included ?ukasz Dylewski from Poznan University of Life Sciences and Zuzanna Jagiello from the University of Warsaw, identified a total of 386 crabs utilizing plastic caps as substitutes for traditional shells.

Prof Szulkin highlighted, “According to our calculations, 10 out of the 16 species of land hermit crabs in the world use this type of shelter, and it’s been observed in all tropical regions of the Earth.” However, the efficacy of these materials as shelter for marine creatures remains uncertain.

Reflecting on the images, Prof Szulkin expressed, “When I first saw these pictures, I felt it was heart-breaking.” Nevertheless, she emphasized the need to comprehend that the current era presents different challenges, and animals are adapting to utilize the available resources. The profound impact of human-generated waste on marine life underscores the urgency for comprehensive environmental conservation efforts.