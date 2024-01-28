Nick Jonas and his brothers, Kevin and Joe gave a rocking performance at Lollapalooza India

Saturday witnessed an electrifying performance by the Jonas Brothers in Mumbai at Lollapalooza India. Nick Jonas, alongside his brothers Kevin and Joe, ensured an unforgettable experience during their inaugural show in the country. Nick, who is married to Indian star Priyanka Chopra, commenced the performance by acknowledging his marriage, which took place in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in 2018. He humorously remarked, “This is our very first time performing in India. The sangeet doesn’t count.”

Expressing their familial ties to the country, Nick stated, “We, as a family, have a deep, deep connection with the country. Thank you for having us, and we will make the most excitable night ever.” The crowd, brimming with enthusiasm, warmly welcomed Nick by chanting “jiju-jiju” (brother-in-law).

A noteworthy moment unfolded as the Jonas Brothers took the stage to the tune of ‘Gallan Goodiyaan,’ a track from Priyanka’s movie “Dil Dhadakne Do,” perfectly resonating with the Indian audience. As Nick made his entrance, the reverberating chant of ‘jiju’ echoed throughout the venue.

The Jonas Brothers left no stone unturned to create a memorable night for their Indian audience, infusing their performance with personal connections and references that resonated with the crowd. The chanting of ‘jiju’ by the excited audience became a major highlight, showcasing the warmth and affection extended to Nick Jonas in his role as a member of the extended Indian family through his marriage to Priyanka Chopra.