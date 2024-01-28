Race to become the developer for the International Film City narrows down to four bidders

The competition to secure the role of developer for the International Film City near the upcoming Noida Airport has reached a pivotal stage, with four contenders emerging as finalists. T-Series, companies endorsed by Akshay Kumar, Boney Kapoor, and filmmaker K C Bokadia are the key players vying for this prestigious opportunity.

During a significant gathering, spearheaded by UP Industrial and Infrastructure Development Commissioner Manoj Kumar Singh, the four entities—Super Cassettes Industries Private Limited (T-Series), Supersonic Technobuild Private Limited (Maddock Films, Cape of Good Films LLP, and others), Bayview Projects LLP (supported by Boney Kapoor and others), and 4 Lions Films Private Limited (backed by filmmaker K C Bokadia and others)—presented their proposals to Uttar Pradesh government officials. Notably, the event witnessed virtual involvement from Akshay Kumar, representing Supersonic Technobuild, and physical attendance from Boney Kapoor, affiliated with Bayview Projects.

According to the project’s OSD Shailendra Bhatia, all four contenders have successfully met the technical criteria, paving the way for the next phase—the financial bid opening scheduled for January 30 at 2:30 pm. The envisioned greenfield project, operating under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, will be awarded to the entity offering the highest revenue share to the state government. Following the financial bid assessment, the selected concessionaire’s proposal will undergo scrutiny by the state government for approval. Once sanctioned, the allocation of land and the commencement of construction will follow.

Initiated on September 30, 2023, the bidding process persisted until January 5, 2024, marking the third attempt after two previous rounds failed to attract potential investors. The expansive Film City project, a pet project of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is planned across 1,000 acres in proximity to the Noida International Airport.