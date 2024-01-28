Report: US will not able to defend itself against an alien invasion

The United States, as of today, would be ill-prepared to defend itself in the event of an alien invasion, as indicated by a recent declaration from the US Department of Defense (DoD). This assertion stems from an assessment of the nation’s capability to respond to potential threats posed by unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP), formerly known as UFOs. Notably, the Pentagon established the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) in July 2022 specifically to manage all UAP-related matters. The Office of Inspector General (OIG) has now cast doubt on the USA’s ability to repel the potential threat of an alien invasion.

The recent observation is derived from a summary of the classified report titled ‘Evaluation of the DoD’s Actions Regarding Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena,’ initially issued in August. The OIG statement highlights concerns about the lack of a comprehensive and coordinated approach by the Department of Defense to address UAP, potentially posing a threat to both military forces and national security.

In more explicit terms, the OIG emphasized, “DoD’s lack of a comprehensive, coordinated approach to address UAP may pose a threat to military forces and national security.” The OIG’s findings indicate a gap in the DoD’s preparedness and strategic approach to deal with UAP-related situations, underscoring the need for a more robust and unified response framework to safeguard the nation’s security interests in the face of potential extraterrestrial threats.