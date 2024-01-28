Scientists find ‘Old smokers’ at the heart of the Milky Way

The utterance of the phrase usually conjures images of a small group of elderly individuals leisurely passing the time with cigarettes. However, the term ‘old smokers’ has taken on a cosmic dimension, and they’ve been identified in none other than our own Milky Way. This astronomical revelation introduces a certain enigma, as these stars, characterized as ‘old smokers,’ exhibit a peculiar behavior: after a prolonged period of dormancy, they unexpectedly release clouds of smoke, some of which are comparable in size to our entire Solar System.

The discovery of these cosmic ‘old smokers’ occurred during an extensive survey spanning a decade, wherein scientists scrutinized nearly a billion stars in the infrared spectrum. The observations, led by Professor Philip Lucas of the University of Hertfordshire, have unveiled a new category of stars exhibiting this intriguing phenomenon. Notably, these celestial entities seem to be concentrated in a specific region of the sky, in close proximity to the center of our Milky Way galaxy.

According to Prof Philip Lucas, “They’re sitting there and just suddenly throwing off matter.” This newfound type of star has captivated the scientific community, prompting curiosity about the mechanisms behind these sudden emissions and the distinctive clustering pattern observed in the central expanse of our galaxy.

This cosmic revelation challenges conventional perceptions and adds a layer of complexity to our understanding of stellar behavior. The identification of these ‘old smokers’ not only broadens our astronomical knowledge but also fuels a sense of wonder about the mysteries yet to be unraveled in the vastness of our Milky Way.