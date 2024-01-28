Security forces busts terror module in Kashmir, arrests five

Srinagar: Security forces busted a cross border terror module in Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces also arrested 5 LeT terrorist handlers in Karnah. The arrested were involved in the smuggling of various arms and ammunition.

‘Acting on credible information from own sources and corroborated by other sister agencies and counterparts, Kupwara Police, along with 9 PARA Field Regiment, has busted a terror module involved in the smuggling of various arms and ammunition sent by two POK-based LeT terrorist handlers, namely Manzoor Ahmad Sheikh, alias Shakoor, a resident of Gabra Karnah and Qazi Mohammad Khushal, a resident of Dhanni Karnah, both at present operating from across the border,’ Jammu and Kashmir police said in a statement.

Also Read: Trap shooter Preeti Rajak becomes Indian Army’s first woman Subedar

One of the arrested is identified as Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Rear Sudhpora Karnah. Police recovered various incriminating materials, like one AK rifle, one AK magazine, 20 AK rounds, two pistols and two pistol magazines from him. Based on further leads, four more terror associates were arrested.

The e arrested terror associates were identified as Khursheed Ahmad Rather, Mudassir Shafiq, Ghulam Sarwar Rather and Qazi Fazal Illahi, all residents of Karnah.

Arms and ammunition and other incriminating material has been recovered from them including five AK rifles (short), five AK magazines and 16 short AK rounds.