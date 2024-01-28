Sreela Majumdar, Veteran bengali actress passes away at 65

Sreela Majumdar, a beloved actor known for her impactful roles in films directed by stalwarts such as Mrinal Sen, Shyam Benegal, and Prakash Jha, passed away at her residence in Kolkata on Saturday, as confirmed by her family. The 65-year-old actor had been battling cancer for the past three years and is survived by her husband and son.

Expressing her condolences, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lauded Sreela as a powerful actor who had delivered outstanding performances in several significant Indian films. Banerjee acknowledged the substantial loss to the Bengal film industry and conveyed her sympathies to the late actor’s family.

Sreela Majumdar garnered critical acclaim for her portrayals in Mrinal Sen’s films, including ‘Ekdin Pratidin’ (And Quiet Rolls the Dawn, 1980), ‘Kharij’ (The Case is Closed, 1982), and ‘Akaler Sandhane’ (In Search of Famine; 1981). She played pivotal roles in Shyam Benegal’s ‘Mandi’ (Market Place, 1983), Prakash Jha’s ‘Damul’ (Bonded Until Death, 1985), and Utpalendu Chakraborty’s ‘Chokh’ (Eye, 1983).

Her final film, ‘Palan,’ directed by Kaushik Ganguly and a sequel to ‘Ekdin Pratidin,’ received widespread acclaim last year. In total, Sreela Majumdar contributed to 43 films throughout her career.

Additionally, she was recognized for her sensitive voice dubbing for Aishwarya Rai in Rituparno Ghosh’s film ‘Chokher Bali’ (A Passion Play, 2003).

Condoling her demise, Rituparna Sengupta, a younger colleague in the industry, remarked on Majumdar’s memorable performances under the direction of filmmakers like Mrinal Sen and expressed regret that the industry could have utilized her talents even more. The passing of Sreela Majumdar marks the end of an era in Indian cinema, leaving behind a legacy of exceptional performances and contributions to the art form.