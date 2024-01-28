Taylor Swift fan breaks Guinness World Record for identifying most of her songs in a minute

Bilal Ilyas Jhandir, a 20-year-old Swiftie from Pakistan, has achieved a remarkable feat by securing a coveted position in the Guinness World Records. On January 26, the announcement was made, signifying a monumental moment for this dedicated Taylor Swift enthusiast.

In an impressive display of his fandom, Bilal managed to break the record for identifying the most Taylor Swift songs in a minute. He successfully named a remarkable 34 hits from Taylor Swift’s top 50 best-selling songs. This accomplishment surpassed the previous record set by UK radio host Dan Simpson, who identified 27 tracks in 2019.

The task at hand was no easy feat, requiring Bilal to recognize the initial lyrics of Taylor Swift’s hits. These lyrics were recited in a monotone manner by a man, and notably, no musical accompaniment was provided, adding an extra layer of difficulty to the challenge. Describing himself as a “die-hard” Taylor Swift fan, Bilal shared insights into his extensive knowledge, stating, “I have listened to each and every song of hers. I can identify almost any song of hers from the lyrics.”

This recognition in the Guinness World Records not only highlights Bilal’s individual achievement but also underscores the global appeal and impact of Taylor Swift’s extensive discography. The acknowledgment of Bilal’s accomplishment is a testament to the passion and dedication exhibited by fans around the world for their favorite artists.