Trap shooter Preeti Rajak becomes Indian Army’s first woman Subedar

New Delhi: Ace Indian trap shooter, Preeti Rajak has become the first woman Subedar of Indian Army. She was promoted to the rank of Subedar in the Indian Army. Subedar Preeti Rajak joined the Army in the Corps of Military Police in December 2022.

‘In a proud moment for the Indian Army as well as women of the country, today Havildar Preeti Rajak, trap shooter, was promoted to the rank of Subedar. Subedar Preeti Rajak is now the first woman Subedar of the Indian Army. Her achievement is an extraordinary display of Nari Shakti. Her great achievement will motivate generations of young women to come forward to join the Indian Army as well as carve a niche for themselves in professional shooting,’ the Indian Army said.

She was the first sportswomen in the shooting discipline enrolled in the Army as a Havildar. During the 19th Asian Games, held at Hangzhou in China, Preeti Rajak won a silver medal in the trap women team event.

Subedar Preeti Rajak is currently ranked sixth in India (trap women event) and is training at the Army Marksmanship Unit (AMU) in preparation for the Paris Olympic Games 2024.