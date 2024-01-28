Video of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan beating another man using his footwear surfaces in the internet

A video featuring Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, the renowned Sufi and classical singer with a massive fan base in the Indian subcontinent and globally, has surfaced on various social media platforms, creating a widespread sensation. The clip, which has gone viral, purportedly shows the singer using his footwear to physically assault another man.

Although the video is not entirely clear, it captures the singer beating a man, at one point dragging him to the floor before continuing the attack. Strikingly, the man being assaulted does not offer any resistance during the altercation. Throughout the video, phrases like “Kahaan hai meri bottle?” (Hindi for “Where is my bottle?”) are audible. Towards the end of the clip, Khan instructs the man he was assaulting to exit the room and retrieve the bottle.

This video quickly gained immense traction on various social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), eliciting expressions of dismay and heartbreak from users. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, not only the son of the legendary Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan but also an artist who has carved his own niche by delivering numerous heartfelt love songs in Indian movies and beyond, faced severe criticism for his alleged violent behavior.

Devoted yet disheartened fans expressed disbelief, struggling to reconcile the image of the singer who sang beautiful melodies like ‘Mann ki Lagan,’ ‘Afreen Afreen’ (Coke Studio version), and many more, with the individual depicted in the video. The incident sparked widespread discussion and disappointment among fans who had held the artist in high regard for his musical contributions.