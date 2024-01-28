West Indies bowler Shamar Joseph bowls his team to a thrilling victory for their first Test win in Australia since 1997

West Indies cricketer Shamar Joseph emerged as the hero, propelling his team to a thrilling victory, marking their first Test win in Australia since 1997. Despite being injured by Mitchell Starc’s formidable yorker on day 3 (Jan 27), Joseph delivered a stellar performance, claiming six wickets in the opening session and concluding with an impressive figure of 7/68. This remarkable display of bowling prowess played a pivotal role in West Indies leveling the two-match series at 1-1, as they bowled out Australia for 207 while chasing a target of 216.

On day 4 (Jan 28), Joseph initially refrained from bowling, but when he eventually took the field, he bowled a compelling 10-over spell that had a profound impact on Australia’s pursuit of the target. He initiated the breakthrough by dismissing Cameron Green and swiftly followed it up with the dismissal of Travis Head on the very next delivery. Australia, seemingly cruising at 113/2, suddenly found themselves at 113/4. Joseph’s relentless performance continued as he claimed the wickets of Mitchell Marsh and the first innings hero, Alex Carey, leaving Australia at 136/6 in quick succession.

Joseph’s dominance persisted as he dismissed Mitchell Starc after a brief innings of 21 runs, marking his fifth wicket. The fire-breathing spell reached its climax with the dismissal of Pat Cummins. The orchestrated series of dismissals by Joseph played a crucial role in securing West Indies’ victory by eight runs.

This extraordinary performance by Shamar Joseph not only showcased his resilience after being injured but also underscored his instrumental role in West Indies’ historic Test win in Australia, ending a lengthy drought since their last triumph in 1997.