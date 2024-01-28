WI skipper Kraigg Brathwaite hits back at former Australia player after famous Gabba win

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite has responded strongly to former Australian cricketer Rodney Hogg’s criticism following the remarkable victory at the Gabba in the second Test on Sunday (Jan 28). Brathwaite took issue with Hogg’s comments about the West Indies team, especially after they drew the two-match series, ultimately leaving it level at 1-1. Furthermore, Brathwaite revealed that Hogg’s description of them as ‘pathetic and hopeless’ served as motivation during the Brisbane Test, leading to their triumphant performance. This win marked West Indies’ first in Australia since the 1996/97 tour.

In an interview with the broadcaster after the match, Brathwaite expressed, “I must say we had two words that inspired us in this Test match. Mr. Rodney Hogg said that we were ‘pathetic and hopeless.’ That was our inspiration. We wanted to show the world we’re not pathetic. And I must ask him, are these muscles big enough for him [Shows his biceps].”

Australia appeared to be in control before Shamar Joseph, despite being injured, delivered an outstanding spell in the morning session, claiming six wickets. Joseph ultimately concluded with figures of 7/68, contributing significantly to West Indies’ eight-run victory in an exhilarating conclusion. It’s worth noting that Joseph sustained an injury on day 3 (Jan 27) when a yorker by Mitchell Starc struck him on the toe.