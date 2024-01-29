6 killed in car-truck collision

Chennai: At least six people were killed when a car collided head-on with a truck loaded with cement bags in southern Tamil Nadu. Five of the six people travelling in the car died on the spot, while one person succumbed to injuries in hospital.

Among the victims were Karthik, Vel Manoj, Subramani, Manoharan, and Pothiraj, who were returning home from a weekend trip to Kutralam. As per police, the driver of the car fell asleep while driving, causing a head-on collision with the truck bound for Kerala. The police have launched a thorough investigation into the incident.

Earlier on January 24, at least four people died, while eight others were injured in an accident on Thoppur Ghat Road in Tamil Nadu’s Dharmapuri district.