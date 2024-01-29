Boyfriend Shoots and Kills IT Professional Girlfriend in Pune

In Maharashtra’s Pune district, a tragic incident unfolded as a 26-year-old woman, employed by a prominent IT company, was allegedly shot dead by her boyfriend, identified as Rishabh Nigam. The incident occurred at a lodge in the Hinjawadi area of Pimpri Chinchwad on Saturday, with the police receiving information about the incident on Sunday morning. Nigam, reportedly upset that the victim, Vandana Dwivedi, had been avoiding him recently, was apprehended in Mumbai.

Both Nigam and Dwivedi hailed from Uttar Pradesh and had been in a relationship since 2013. Dwivedi worked for a major IT firm in Hinjawadi, while Nigam resided in Uttar Pradesh. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Bapu Bangar, Nigam harbored resentment because Dwivedi had allegedly played a role in an assault he endured in their hometown a couple of years ago.

Nigam arrived from Uttar Pradesh and checked into a lodge on January 25, with Dwivedi joining him the next day. Preliminary information suggests that on Saturday night, Nigam shot Dwivedi before fleeing the scene. CCTV footage from the lodge captured Nigam leaving on Saturday night. He has been arrested under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) and the Arms Act. Ongoing investigations aim to uncover the exact motive behind the crime and determine the source of the firearm used in the tragic incident.