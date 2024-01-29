Britain’s King Charles III will not be carrying out his duties for up to one month as he recovers from prostate surgery

King Charles III of Britain will be taking a temporary break from his official duties for approximately one month as he recuperates from prostate surgery. The monarch underwent a medical procedure to address an enlarged prostate last week and is currently in recovery at the London Clinic. Reports indicate that he is “doing well” during his stay at the medical facility.

Queen Camilla visited her husband on Sunday at the London Clinic, where he continues to rest following the surgery conducted on Friday. The Queen shared that King Charles is progressing positively. Additionally, it has been reported that the monarch also visited his daughter-in-law, the Princess of Wales, who underwent abdominal surgery at the same hospital last week.

The King is expected to undergo a “period of recuperation” during which he will not actively carry out official duties. However, he will remain available for state matters while in the hospital and can attend to government papers in the form of red boxes upon his discharge.

King Charles III’s last private duties were carried out on Thursday before he traveled from Norfolk to London in preparation for the medical procedure. Having ascended to the throne 16 months ago, he had to cancel engagements leading up to the surgery, following the advice of his doctors to prioritize rest. The specific details of the surgical intervention have not been disclosed.

The King, diagnosed with the benign condition on January 17 during a check-up at Birkhall, Aberdeenshire, emphasized the importance of men seeking medical attention if they experience symptoms and urged them to undergo necessary medical interventions.