CISF Guards Rescue French Citizen’s Life at IGI Airport

In a remarkable display of quick thinking and skill, a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer played the role of a hero at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. The incident unfolded on January 26 when 63-year-old French national Bertrand Patrick, set to board a flight to Paris, suddenly lost consciousness during the security check queue. CISF Sub-Inspector Puneet Kumar Tiwari, stationed nearby at the x-ray scanner, promptly noticed the situation and rushed to Patrick’s aid, performing Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) on the unconscious passenger. The swift response, coupled with the arrival of an on-site doctor, led to Patrick regaining consciousness and receiving initial medical treatment, ultimately being deemed fit to resume his journey.

This life-saving intervention highlights the importance of the CISF’s multi-skilled personnel, totaling 1,77,075, who are trained in CPR and play a crucial role in ensuring security at various airports and locations. The incident not only underscores the significance of having trained individuals in emergency response but also serves as a testament to the CISF’s commitment to public safety. CPR, recognized as a critical procedure in reviving individuals experiencing cardiac arrest, significantly improves the chances of survival when administered promptly, as exemplified by this incident at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.