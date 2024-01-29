CMFRI Set to Pioneer Lab-Grown Fish Meat Development in India

The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has initiated a pioneering project to develop lab-grown fish meat, addressing the increasing demand for seafood in India. The project aims to advance cultured marine fish meat technology to alleviate pressure on wild resources. Lab-grown fish meat is produced by isolating specific cells from fish and cultivating them in the laboratory without animal components. The final product is intended to replicate the original fish’s flavor, texture, and nutritional qualities. In the project’s initial phase, the CMFRI will focus on developing cell-based meat from high-value marine species such as kingfish, pomfret, and seer fish.

To facilitate this groundbreaking initiative, the CMFRI has entered into a collaborative research agreement with Neat Meatt Biotech, a startup specializing in cultivated meat. The collaboration involves a public-private partnership, with the CMFRI responsible for early cell line development, genetic work, and biochemical and analytical aspects. Neat Meatt will lead the optimization of cell growth media, development of scaffolds or microcarriers for cell attachment, and scaling up production through bioreactors, providing necessary consumables, manpower, and additional equipment. CMFRI Director A Gopalakrishnan emphasized that this partnership bridges the gap between India and other nations, like Singapore, Israel, and the USA, already advancing in cultured seafood research. The collaboration leverages CMFRI’s marine research expertise with Neat Meatt’s technological know-how, paving the way for sustainable and secure seafood production in India, offering potential environmental and food security benefits.