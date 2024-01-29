Commodity Market: Gold prices edge higher marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged higher marginally in Kerala. Gold is priced at Rs 46,240, up by Rs 80 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 5780, up by Rs 10. Yesterday, gold price remained firm at Rs 46,160.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 62,285 per 10 gram, up Rs 179 or 0.29%. Silver futures were trading higher by Rs 178 or 0.25% at 71,951 per kg.

Also Read: ISSF World Cup: India’s Divyansh Singh Panwar wins gold with world record

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.3% at $2,023.59 per ounce . U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $2,022.90. Price of spot silver rose 0.5% to $22.91 per ounce, platinum fell 0.2% $911.09, and palladium also edged 0.2% lower to $953.85.