Conversion of 17,000 LPG Connections to PNG Completed in TN

The conversion of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder connections to Piped Natural Gas (PNG) in Tamil Nadu has seen a slow progress, with only 17,000 out of 2.2 crore connections migrated so far. The chairman of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), Dr Anil Kumar Jain, acknowledged the slower-than-expected conversion rate, attributing it to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the challenges, Jain expressed optimism that the target to convert all users to PNG in Tamil Nadu is likely to be achieved by the year 2030-2031. The PNG connections were first introduced in the state in 2019.

To accelerate the adoption of PNG, the PNGRB, in collaboration with city’s gas distribution entities, has initiated a campaign from January 26 to March 31, 2024. The campaign aims to promote the benefits of PNG, which include safety, reliability, and space-saving advantages in comparison to LPG. The last phase of the conversion effort will focus on providing PNG connections to residents in rural areas of Tamil Nadu. Torrent Gas, authorized by PNGRB to supply CNG and PNG in specific districts, has already laid pipelines in Chennai and is actively working on PNG connections in various areas. AG&P Pratham also plans to offer around 10,000 PNG connections in Tamil Nadu by the end of March 2024.