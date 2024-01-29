ED Team Visits Delhi Residence of CM

On Monday, a team from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) visited the residence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation, according to official sources. The visit is believed to be linked to Soren’s recent deposition in connection with an alleged land fraud case. The ED had previously questioned him at his official residence in Ranchi on January 20 in relation to this case. Last week, the agency issued fresh summons to the Chief Minister, requesting his availability for questioning on either January 29 or January 31.

The investigation centers around an alleged “huge racket of illegal change of ownership of land by the mafia” in Jharkhand, as stated by the agency. The ED’s scrutiny into the matter aims to uncover and address the complexities surrounding the fraudulent transfer of land ownership facilitated by criminal elements. Hemant Soren has been a key figure in the investigation, and the ED’s repeated summonses indicate their continued efforts to gather information and insights from him regarding the alleged land fraud. The visit to his residence in Delhi is part of the investigative process, reflecting the agency’s commitment to pursuing leads and ensuring a thorough examination of the case. The broader context involves unraveling the intricacies of the land fraud and holding accountable those involved in the illicit activities.