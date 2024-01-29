Evening recipe: Coconut Pudding

Ingredients:

– 1 cup coconut milk

– 1 cup whole milk

– 1/2 cup sugar

– 1/4 cup cornstarch

– 1/4 teaspoon salt

– 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

– Shredded coconut for garnish (optional)

Instructions:

1. In a saucepan, combine coconut milk, whole milk, sugar, cornstarch, and salt.

2. Whisk the mixture over medium heat until it thickens. Make sure there are no lumps.

3. Once thickened, remove the saucepan from heat and stir in the vanilla extract.

4. Pour the pudding into serving bowls or glasses.

5. Let it cool to room temperature, then refrigerate for at least 2-3 hours until set.

6. Garnish with shredded coconut before serving if desired.

7. Enjoy your delicious coconut pudding!