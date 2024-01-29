Filmfare Awards 2024: Full list of winners

Mumbai: The 69th edition of Filmfare Awards were announced. The award ceremony was held in Gujarat. This year the ceremony was held over two days. The Technical Awards were given out on Saturday and other awards handed out on Sunday.

Here is the full list of winners:

Best Film (Popular): 12th Fail

Best Film (Critics): Joram

Best Actor in a Leading role (Male): Ranbir Kapoor (Animal)

Best Actor in a Leading role (Female): Alia Bhatt (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)

Best Actor (Critics): Vikrant Massey (12th Fail)

Best Actress (Critics): Rani Mukerji (Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway) and Shefali Shah (Three Of Us).

Best Director: Vidhu Vinod Chopra (12th Fail)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male): Vicky Kaushal (Dunki)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female): Shabana Azmi (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)

Best Music Album: Animal (Pritam, Vishal Mishra, Manan Bhardwaj, Shreyas Puranik, Jaani, Bhupinder Babbal, Ashim Kemson, Harshwardhan Rameshwar, Gurinder Seagal)

Best Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya (Tere Vaaste- Zara Hatke Zara Bachke)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Bhupinder Babbal (Arjan Vailly- Animal)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shilpa Rao (Besharam Rang- Pathaan)

Best Story: Amit Rai (OMG 2)

Best Screenplay: Vidhu Vinod Chopra (12th Fail)

Best Dialogue: Ishita Moitra (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)

Best Background Score: Harshavardhan Rameshwar (Animal)

Best Cinematography: Avinash Arun Dhaware (Three Of Us)

Best Production Design: Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray (Sam Bahadur)

Best Editing: Jaskunwar Singh Kohli- Vidhu Vinod Chopra (12th Fail)

Best Costume Design: Sachin Lovelekar, Divvya Gambhir and Nidhhi Gambhir (Sam Bahadur)

Best Sound Design: Kunal Sharma (Mpse) (Sam Bahadur) and Sync Cinema (Animal)

Best Choreography: Ganesh Acharya (What Jhumka?- Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)

Best Action: Spiro Razatos, Anl Arasu, Craig Macrae, Yannick Ben, Kecha Khamphakdee, Sunil Rodrigues (Jawan)

Best Vfx: Red Chillies Vfx (Jawan)

Best Debut Director: Tarun Dudeja (Dhak Dhak)

Best Debut Male: Aditya Rawal (Faraaz)

Best Debut Female: Alizeh Agnihotri (Farrey)

Lifetime Achievement Award: David Dhawan

R.D.Burman Award for Upcoming Music Talent: Shreya Puranik (Satranga-Animal)